Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk believes his own contract situation and that of Mohamed Salah shouldn't be compared to Trent Alexander-Arnold's.

Both Van Dijk and Salah ended extensive speculation over their own futures last month when they penned two-year contract extensions at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, announced last week that he will leave the club when his deal expires at the end of the season, with the defender expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old was the subject of boos from fans when he was introduced as a substitute in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday afternoon. But Van Dijk has admitted the circumstances around his own contract differ from that of his teammate.

"Everyone has different opinions or different phases of their career so you can't compare our situation -- me and Mo in this case -- with Trent," Van Dijk said after the game. "I was very happy to eventually come to an agreement with the club.

"Obviously it's not really a Liverpool thing to go about it the way we did with me and Mo but, like I said when it was announced, I'm happy and proud to extend because for me there is no other place to be at this point.

Virgil van Dijk has come out in support of Trent Alexander-Arnold, his teammate of eight years . Getty

"Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all -- and he did it -- and he wants to try something different. You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to, as I read in the media. The decision is made.

"We are all gutted, players as well, as he is a fantastic player and made so many decisive moments over the years and has been a great player in the squad."

Asked whether the reaction to Alexander-Arnold could tarnish Liverpool's title celebrations, Van Dijk said: "I think the manager said it right in the press conference that you can't decide how anyone feels about the decision he made for him and his family. The reaction happened. He has to deal with it.

"We as a team have to deal with that as well, by the way. But I think maybe he expected this. We have two more games and then we part ways and he will go somewhere else.

"We want to win two more games and after the final whistle, including him, lift the trophy up and celebrate like we have never done before. I don't think [Alexander's Arnold's exit] will [overshadow celebrations]. It shouldn't. There's a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day. I don't think it will. It is what it is."