Former Serie A champions and European Cup finalists Sampdoria have been relegated to the third tier of Italian football for the first time in their 78-year history after being held to a goalless draw at Juve Stabia on Tuesday.

Sampdoria won their sole top-flight title in 1991 during a golden period for the club when "The Goal Twins" Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini terrorized Italian defences.

But they have failed to win a trophy since the Italian Cup in 1994 and after being relegated from the top flight in 2023 they will play in Serie C next season after missing out on the relegation playoffs.

Sampdoria started the season with 2006 World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo in charge but a succession of coaching changes saw former AC Milan midfielder Alberico Evani appointed in April in a last-gasp effort to avoid the drop but he was unable to steer them to safety