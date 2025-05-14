Ogden: Guardiola has showed too much loyalty to Man City's aging players (1:40)

Manchester City are pushing to sign Florian Wirtz as a possible replacement for Kevin De Bruyne but face stiff competition from Bayern Munich, a source has told ESPN.

City have expressed their interest in the Germany international with his club, Bayer Leverkusen, and his representatives.

A source has told ESPN that Leverkusen would prefer Wirtz to move to Etihad Stadium if he leaves the club this summer rather than stay in Germany with Bundesliga rivals Bayern.

Manchester City are keen on signing Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz. JÃ¶rg SchÃ¼ler/Bayer 04 Leverkusen via Getty Images

It's understood that the 22-year-old has not yet made a final decision about his future.

A source has told ESPN that Wirtz's parents were in the UK this week for talks with representatives of different clubs as the race for his signature hots up.

Wirtz has also been linked with a move to Liverpool, however, while the player has admirers at Anfield, a source has told ESPN the expectation on Merseyside is that he will join Bayern this summer.

City are eyeing the playmaker as a potential replacement for De Bruyne, who will leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

Wirtz is among a number of summer transfer targets for City.

There's also interest in Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders. City are also keen to sign a right-back and will look to add a goalkeeper if Éderson is lured away by the Saudi Pro League.