Real Madrid have completed the signing of Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, the LaLiga club have confirmed.

Huijsen has enjoyed a stellar rookie campaign in the Premier League after joining Bournemouth from Juventus and Madrid have swooped to beat off competition for the 20-year-old, agreeing to meet his £50 million ($60m) transfer clause so he can play in June's Club World Cup.

"The centre-back, who joined the Cherries from Juventus last summer, has been instrumental in the club's record-breaking campaign, which has seen Andoni Iraola's side already break their highest points tally in the Premier League," Bournemouth said in a statement.

"Everyone at AFC Bournemouth is looking forward to working with Dean for the remaining two games of the Premier League season, before he embarks on the next step of his career."

Madrid confirmed Huijsen will join the club on June 1 in time for the Club World Cup.

"Real Madrid C.F. and AFC Bournemouth have reached an agreement for the transfer of Dean Huijsen, who will remain at our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030," Madrid said in a statement.

"At 20-years-old, Dean Huijsen is already a Spanish international and has played in Italy's Serie A with Juventus and Roma, and in the Premier League with Bournemouth.

"Dean Huijsen has been nominated for the 2024-2025 Premier League Young Player of the Year award."

The Spain international, who made his debut for his country in March, is Madrid's first signing ahead of next season. The Spanish giants have been plagued by defensive injuries in the 2024-25 campaign.

Centre-backs Éder Militão, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba have all had extended spells on the sidelines, along with full-backs Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vázquez.

Madrid are also looking to secure the arrival of full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Álvaro Carreras before the Club World Cup, which starts on June 14, sources have told ESPN.

Xabi Alonso could also be in place as manager by that time, with the Spaniard set to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

ESPN reported in March that Madrid had Huijsen -- who impressed on loan at Roma before the move to England -- as a priority.

Madrid nearly signed Huijsen when he was a youth player at Malaga, but his family preferred him to continue his development in Italy.

Huijsen, born in Amsterdam, has made 29 Premier League appearances this term, scoring three times. Chelsea and Arsenal were both linked with the youngster before Madrid accelerated their pursuit, and Huijsen -- who credits Sergio Ramos as one of his idols -- will now line up in white.