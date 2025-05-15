Open Extended Reactions

Steven Fletcher is not part of Wrexham's plans for their Championship campaign. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Veteran forward Steven Fletcher has announced he will leave Wrexham when his contract expires this summer, although "not by choice."

Wrexham are preparing for life in the Championship -- English football's second tier -- after they sealed promotion from League One with a second-placed finish this season.

The Welsh club, made famous by co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds and their "Welcome to Wrexham" docuseries, have been promoted in three consecutive seasons.

Announcing his departure in a post on Instagram, the 38-year-old former Scotland international who has had spells at Burnley, Sunderland and Marseille described Wrexham as "the most magical club I have ever played at."

"It's with a heavy heart, and not by choice, that I unfortunately have to announce my departure from what I can only describe as the most magical club I have ever played at!" Fletcher said.

"In my 22 years of stepping onto a pitch, I have never experienced anything like this club. I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to come here and fall back in love with the game! To have had the experiences and the opportunities that this club has given me has been just incredible. And this group of lads are the best that I have ever shared a changing room with.

"It's not just a team or a changing room. This group of boys, fans and staff have been my family for the past two years. You welcomed me with open arms and open hearts and made me feel like I had a purpose again."

Knee injuries restricted Fletcher to a role as "super sub," but he finished the campaign as the team's joint top scorer in the league with eight goals -- despite starting just two games.

Fletcher's exit comes after Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirmed that "legends" Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer remain a part of the club's plans for next season.