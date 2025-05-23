ESPN's The Far Post discuss why Izzy Gomez is so impactful and consider how good Central Coast could have been if she was fit for their whole campaign. (1:32)

For Steph Catley, nothing could have prepared her better for a Champions League final than the pressure and gravitas of a home Women's World Cup.

The Arsenal defender and Matildas teammates Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross will attempt to reach the pinnacle of European club football at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Sunday morning AEDT.

Luckily for Arsenal, that trio know all about performing on the big stage, after reaching the semifinal of the 2023 World Cup.

"There's moments in your football career that you can point to and say that's probably the biggest moment of my career," Catley said.

"And a lot of those come during World Cups, and I think you can't get much more pressure than doing that on home soil.

"You know the pressure that you feel and how you deal with that, and what you learn from those occasions, it's all invaluable.

"So coming into a game like this, I know I feel prepared. I know I've played in front of big crowds before when you know everything's on the line and it means everything to you.

"So it's nice to have those experiences to back me up."

Standing in their way are Barcelona, chasing their third straight Women's Champions League title -- and the likes of Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham Hansen and Alexia Putellas.

"It is a massive challenge," central defender Catley said.

"We obviously respect Barcelona a lot and what they've done over many years in the Champions League, they've obviously got some incredible players.

"But the team that we have this season in particular is very, very resilient.

"We've got superstars ... but I think as a team, the way we work for each other, particularly off the ball, it's not like many teams in the world can do that.

"This is a special team, and we have a lot of belief in what we're doing and in one another, so I think that's hard to play against."

Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Catley planned to pick the brain of Lyon defender and two-time Champions League winner Ellie Carpenter for advice.

If Arsenal are to pull off an almighty upset, dynamic attacker Foord looms as the player who can break the game open.

"She's one of my favourite players to play with," Catley said.

"Just because I see what she does in the small moments that most people wouldn't, and you feel that on the field, and the energy she brings and the strength she brings.

"She's capable of so much.

"This is the biggest stage, and I've never seen her shy away from a big stage, so excited to see what she can do."

The Australians will jet into Melbourne for Matildas camp after soaking up an "invaluable" experience in preparation for next year's Asian Cup.

Days after Ange Postecoglou ended Tottenham's 17-year wait for a trophy, the trio don't need any reminder of what Arsenal's first continental title in 18 years would mean.

"We're from a long way away from here, but we love this club, and we want success," Catley said.

"We're very humble going into this game, but we're going there to win. And that's our one aim.

"We've got one game left in this season, and it means everything. So we'll be going after it, and us three Aussies will be 100% ready to go."