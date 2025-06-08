Open Extended Reactions

Wales international Aaron Ramsey has played in Italy and France during a journeyed club career. Robin Jones/Getty Images

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to complete a shock transfer to Mexican side Pumas UNAM, sources have told ESPN.

Ramsey, 34, finished last season in interim charge of hometown club Cardiff City as they were relegated from the Championship to League One.

Sources told ESPN that Pumas are in advanced talks with Ramsey about moving to Mexico where he will work under coach Efrain Juarez. A verbal agreement is already in place.

Juarez has been instrumental in the transfer as he is represented by the same agency as Ramsey.

Ramsey, who was part of the Wales team that reached the Euro 2016 semifinals, and has made 86 appearances for his national team to date, has made it clear he wants to continue his playing career and lead Wales at the World Cup next summer.

"There's a lot to play for and that World Cup is a massive carrot being dangled," Ramsey said in April.

Ramsey won the FA Cup three times as an Arsenal player and also won Serie A and the Coppa Italia with Juventus during a two-year spell in Italy.