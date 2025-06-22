Paul Pogba says it's "anger" and "determination" that's driving him to return to football following his doping ban, after clearing out his "entourage". (2:23)

Pogba reveals doping ban led him to clear out his 'entourage' (2:23)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will sign with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, a source told ESPN.

Pogba has verbally agreed to a two-year contract with the French club after turning down a major deal from a Saudi Pro League side, according to the source.

In February 2024, Pogba was handed a four-year suspension after he tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance.

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join AS Monaco. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

In October, it was reduced to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after an appeal. That ban came to an end in March.

Pogba later revealed to ESPN that he considered retiring after initially being handed a four-year ban.