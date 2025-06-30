Ale Moreno reflects on Real Madrid's win over RB Salzburg in the Club World Cup and how the players are adapting to Xabi Alonso's new system. (3:30)

Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal said he is ready to play in any position in Xabi Alonso's team.

The Spanish right-back returned to train with Los Blancos earlier this month after recovering from an ACL injury picked up in October.

Carvajal is impressed by new coach Alonso's tactics and speaking ahead of his team's Club World Cup round-of-16 game against Juventus on Tuesday, the veteran defender said: "The coach is bringing real versatility to the team with [Aurélien] Tchouaméni's position. And I'll play anywhere, even in between the posts. I've played at centre-back, left-back, on the wing ... I'm always ready for anything the coach asks of me. I'm available to help out in any way I can."

Carvajal, 33, faces competition with Madrid having strengthened the squad ahead of the tournament in the United States by signing England international Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool and Spain defender Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Alonso played fielded a four-man defence in Madrid's opening games in the Club World Cup but did switch to his preferred three-man backline with Antonio Rüdiger, Tchouameni and Huijsen in their 3-0 triumph against RB Salzburg.

Carvajal is ready to put his injury woes behind him and is ready to give his contribution.

"On a personal level, I feel great," he said. "I'm back in the group dynamics. I don't know if I'll be part of the squad tomorrow. I know myself and I know that if they bring me on, I'll give 100% out there. All out. No fear, confidence is sky high. This is all behind me now. I'm lacking match practice, I've only been back training with the group for a couple of weeks."

Carvajal said Madrid, who finished runners-up in LaLiga, are growing stronger as the tournament progresses.

"The team is gaining in confidence and tomorrow's opposition will be stronger than what we've come up against in the tournament so far," he said.

"It's tougher opposition and it's knockout. I can't wait. "Lose, and you're heading home. We have to go all out. I hope we can book a place in the quarters."