Disney+ have announced the commission of an observational documentary series following former England captain Wayne Rooney and his wife Coleen.

The series, which has a working title of 'The Rooneys,' will feature Rooney and his wife Coleen behind the scenes, in new, never seen before footage.

There will be 10 episodes and viewers can expect to see Rooney swapping training for the school run as "I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here" runner-up, Coleen takes on new entrepreneurial adventures.

Former Manchester United, Everton, D.C. United and Derby County star Rooney most recently managed Plymouth Argyle, mutually parting ways last December.

Rooney, England's second-highest goal scorer with 53 goals, has not taken up a new job in management since his time at Home Park.

He has instead gone down the punditry route and is a regular member of the Overlap podcast alongside fellow United legends Paul Scholes and Gary Neville.

Last month he scored the fastest goal in Soccer Aid history, slotting past former teammate Edwin van der Sar at Old Trafford.

Coleen previously featured in a three-part Disney+ documentary series called "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" in 2023.

The documentary was announced along-side a reboot of the classic British dating series "Blind Date" and a documentary following Channel 4 series "Made in Chelsea" stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo journey into parenthood.

Disney+ was also recently announced as the new home of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Europe for the next five seasons.