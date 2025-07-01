Open Extended Reactions

Everton are in advanced talks to sign forward Thierno Barry from LaLiga side Villarreal, sources have told ESPN.

The Merseyside club opened talks with Villarreal last week and now the 22-year-old has given the green light to the move with negotiations between the clubs progressing well.

Barry's Villarreal contract contains a €40 million ($46.6m) release clause but Everton are looking to strike a deal at a lower fee.

Everton are keen to sign Thierno Barry from Villarreal. Ivan Terron/Europa Press via Getty Images

Barry scored 11 times and provided four assists in 35 LaLiga matches last season, as Marcelino García's side finished fifth to secure Champions League football.

If the move is completed, he would become Everton's second summer signing, joining Carlos Alcaraz, whose loan move from Flamengo was made permanent, at the Hill Dickinson Stadium for next season.

Barry would battle with Guinea-Bissau international Beto to lead the Everton line in the Premier League after the club parted ways with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

He joined Villarreal last season from Swiss side FC Basel on a five-year deal for a fee of around €13.5m ($15.7m) plus variables.

Barry recently helped France reach the semifinals of the European Under-21 Championship, scoring once in five appearances.