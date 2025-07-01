Oasis joins Drake, Ed Sheeran as musical soccer kit sponsors

Man City boss Pep Guardiola puts his side's exit at the Club World Cup down to "minor margins" following their 4-3 defeat to Al Hilal. (0:55)

No strangers to an extremely cool musical tie-in, League of Ireland club Bohemians have unveiled the latest in what has become a series of special edition rock 'n' roll kits.

The Dublin-based side have collaborated with Oasis to create a bespoke strip that will be worn in next season's FAI Cup, which sees the Mancunian band's logo splashed across the front of a sky blue jersey -- which feels fitting, given Noel and Liam Gallagher's lifelong affinity with Manchester City.

The kit was launched along with a promo video that features a cameo from a rock icon -- not from the Gallagher siblings, but rather Paul Weller, who is seen manning the counter of a late-night snooker club frequented by Bohs duo Paddy Kirk and Jordan Flores.

Bohemians have announced that all of the proceeds from the Oasis shirt will be split between the club's own in-house push to champion fan-owned soccer enterprises in Dublin as well as Music Generation Ireland and Community Care Manchester (ICCM), who provide support to the Irish community in Manchester.

With Oasis set to embark on an enormous world tour (which includes several dates in Dublin), we can only imagine that the jersey will prove extremely popular among fans. Here are nine more kits featuring collaborations between the music and sports worlds.

Bohemians/Bob Marley

Introducing Bohemians' new away shirt!



It's in tribute to Bob Marley after his final outdoor concert took place at their home ground 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/tdl9KKhffy — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) October 24, 2018

As mentioned, this isn't the first time that Bohemians have paid homage to music legends, having used their 2022 away kit to mark Bob Marley's final outdoor concert, which was held at their Dalymount Park stadium in 1980.

Bohemians/Fontaines DC

Bohs' current third shirt is a nifty neon-fringed number that was designed in collaboration with Dublin-based punk band Fontaines DC and co-designed by guitarist Carlos O'Connell.

Bohemians/Thin Lizzy

Bohs also released a Thin Lizzy shirt in 2024 (as modelled once again by Paul Weller). They used it to raise money for Music Generation Dublin City, the city from which the iconic rock band originally hailed.

Barcelona/Drake

To coincide with their stadium sponsorship deal with Spotify, Barcelona released a succession of home shirts with various musical acts on the front that have been worn during Clasico games against Real Madrid.

Canadian rapper Drake was the first to see his owl logo applied to the Blaugrana in 2022, but many artists have followed suit, including Rosalia, Travis Scott, Karol G, Coldplay and the Rolling Stones.

Ipswich Town/Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has been sponsoring the kits of his hometown club, Ipswich Town, for several years, with the singer-songwriter's mathematical symbols appearing across the midriff of Ipswich's shirts since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Brighton & Hove Albion/Fatboy Slim

Beating Sheeran to the punch by a couple of decades, Fatboy Slim was one of the first high-profile pop acts to make his way onto the match-worn shirts of his beloved club when the stamp of his Skint record label was emblazoned across the front of Brighton & Hove Albion's jerseys in the late 1990s.

Greenbank FC/Motörhead

Once interviewed Lemmy when he & Motorhead sponsored Greenbank FC. Deal included shirts with Snaggletooth on. pic.twitter.com/vKhYk3ZEVv — Nick Garnett (@NicholasGarnett) December 29, 2015

Though it might sound somewhat preposterous, grizzled heavy metal behemoths Motörhead somehow ended up sponsoring an under-10s team from Lincolnshire in 2015. The band's gruesome "Snaggletooth" logo found its way onto the shirts of Greenbank FC after manager Gary Weight, an old acquaintance of Motörhead front man Lemmy Kilmister, called in a favor.

Lewes FC/Squeeze

SQUEEZE

New Shirt sponsor of @Lewes_cfc

Buy your shirt herehttp://t.co/2QQD7sCBsf

Orhttp://t.co/ardPacZZYd pic.twitter.com/xQJPBLJEkj — Lewes FC Supporters Club (@LewesSupporters) September 4, 2015

An equally unlikely alliance was formed between Squeeze and non-league Lewes FC in 2015 when the band agreed to sponsor the team's shirts in order to raise money for charity. This led to singer Chris Difford squeezing into the stripy jersey in order to pose at the club's Dripping Pan home ground.

Uppermill FC/Inspiral Carpets

Oasis front man Noel Gallagher was famously introduced to life on the road with a rock band when he roadied for Mancunian band Inspiral Carpets as a youngster. Coincidentally, the Carpets have also seen their emblem appear on a shirt recently in the shape of amateur side Uppermill FC, who released matching blue and pink jerseys with the indie outfit's trippy logo on the front.