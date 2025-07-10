Lionel Messi added another record to his list of career achievements as he scored a pair of goals to lead Inter Miami CF to a 2-1 win over the New England Revolution.

The brace at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Wednesday night made Messi the first player in MLS history to score multiple goals in four straight league games, all of which were wins.

The Argentine star capitalized on a mistake by the Revs' defense for his first goal of the night, then doubled Miami's lead before half-time with a brilliant finish from a perfectly placed Sergio Busquets through ball.

It was the second win in as many games for Messi and Miami since losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16 at the Club World Cup on June 29.

Messi scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Montreal and his two goals on Wednesday helped Miami continue to climb back up the table in MLS' Eastern Conference.

Miami is now in fifth place, seven points behind leaders FC Cincinnati, but also have three games in hand after missing out on league games while participating in the Concacaf Champions Cup at the start of the season and the Club World Cup in June.

It's not the first time Messi has gone on such a run, in 2012 he had multi-goal games in six straight matches while playing for Barcelona.

Javier Mascherano's side is back in action on Saturday against Nashville SC.