Liverpool's game against Preston North End will take place as planned on Sunday, sources have told ESPN, in what will be the first match since Diogo Jota's death.

The Premier League champions' first preseason friendly of the summer had been in doubt after Jota and his brother André Silva's passing last week, but the club have decided to fulfill the fixture.

It could include several first-team players, who reported to training on Tuesday. The initial planned return to preseason training was delayed, with many players having attended the funeral in Portugal last Saturday.

There are likely to be tributes at the game at Deepdale, with Liverpool and Championship opponents Preston yet to finalise plans.

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson stands beside tributes to Diogo Jota at Anfield earlier this week. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Floral tributes have been left outside the AXA Training Centre, as well as Anfield, in recent days after Jota and his brother died in a car crash in northwest Spain.

Spain's Civil Guard said on Tuesday that while their investigation into the cause of the crash continues, they believe Jota was driving over the speed limit when the Lamborghini veered off course.

Jota is believed to have been driving to a ferry in Spain to travel to the UK for the start of Liverpool's preseason.

Former Liverpool coach John Heitinga, just unveiled as Ajax's new boss, said on Thursday that he fell "silent" after hearing the news.

"At the time, I was sitting with one of my players -- Kian Fitz-Jim," he said. "I got a push message in on my watch. Then you fall silent. You go first to see if it's really true. It was true ... It's still hard to realise it happened. Everyone processes it in their own way. Thoughts go straight to his family, friends and colleagues."

