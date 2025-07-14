Don Hutchison presents a Newcastle starting XI to get the best of out Alexander Isak and potential new signing Hugo Ekitike. (1:15)

How Newcastle could line up with Isak and Ekitike (1:15)

Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United are on the verge of finalising an €80 million ($93.3m) deal for Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, sources have told ESPN.

Ekitike's agent Ali Barat is currently in Newcastle to iron out the last few details, sources said. The signing of the France striker would break the transfer record for the club after Alexander Isak's €70m arrival three summers ago.

Personal terms have been agreed with Ekitike over a five-year deal and the 23-year-old is ready for his medical. His former club Paris Saint-Germain will get 20% of the transfer fee.

Hugo Ekitike has been linked with many Premier League clubs this summer. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

- All major PL signings: Biggest questions so far

- PL 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Summer transfer window: Grading all the big signings

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe was looking for a striker to play alongside Isak and believes Ekitike will be a great partner to the Sweden star up front. This recruitment doesn't mean Isak will leave the club, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Ekitike had a great season in Germany in 2024-25 with 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games in all competitions. He formed a superb partnership with Omar Marmoush until the latter left for Manchester City in January.

Despite performing well for the France Under-21 side, he is yet to be called up for the senior team by Didier Deschamps.

Ekitike hopes playing in the Premier League and in the Champions League with Newcastle will help him getting a call-up.