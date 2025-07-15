Gab & Juls assess the possibility of Inter Miami signing Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid. (0:43)

Atlético Madrid are in advanced talks with Lyon of Eagle Football Holdings to sign Thiago Almada, sources have told ESPN.

A 2022 World Cup winner with Argentina, Almada has already given the green light to join the Rojiblancos this summer. Sources have told ESPN that a deal for Almada worth between €15 million and €20m ($17.5m-$23m) is close to being reached by the clubs with just minor details left to resolve.

Atlético turned their attention to Almada earlier this month after Argentinian forward Ángel Correa left the Rojiblancos to join Tigres UANL in Mexico's Liga MX.

Almada has a contract with Lyon's sister club Botafogo until June 2029.

He played the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Botafogo and made 16 Ligue 1 appearances.

His age, 24, and versatility, he can play in the centre of midfield or on the wing, make him an attractive signing for Atlético.

A former Atlanta United player, Almada set the MLS outgoing transfer fee record last July when he joined Botafogo for a reported $21m.

Almada's arrival could coincide with the possible departure of Atlético's Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul to Inter Miami.

Sources have told ESPN that De Paul's exit is subject to the two clubs finalising a transfer fee after the player has already given his consent.

De Paul, 31, has one year left on his contract and has not signed a contract extension with Atlético.

Atlético want to avoid losing the player as a free agent in June 2026 and are prepared to offload De Paul this summer.

Should De Paul depart, Atlético will be looking to sign a midfielder with similar characteristics.

ESPN already reported in recent weeks that one of the preferred candidates to replace him is Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra, who was close to joining Atlético last summer.

Palmeiras' Colombian midfielder Richard Ríos is also a target but appears to be a less likely option because of the high cost of the transfer.