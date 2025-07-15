Steve Nicol predicts how Arne Slot will use Florian Wirtz in his starting lineup at Liverpool. (1:17)

How Nicol expects Florian Wirtz to fit in the Liverpool XI (1:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool have rejected a €67.5 million (£58.6m) bid from Bayern Munich to sign forward Luis Díaz, a source told ESPN.

Díaz enjoyed the most productive season of his Liverpool career last term, scoring 17 goals in all competitions and helping Arne Slot's side to the Premier League title.

If not PSG's Dembélé, who should win the 2024-25 Ballon d'Or?

Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool look to make Mateta move

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract and has been linked with a move away from Anfield, emering as one of Bayern's top targets.

Liverpool insist Luis Diaz will not leave Anfield this summer. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The German club submitted a formal bid on Tuesday.

However, Liverpool swiftly rejected the bid and remain firm in their stance that Díaz is not available for transfer this summer.

It is the second time in a matter of weeks that Liverpool have fended off interest in the Díaz, having also rebuffed an advance from Barcelona earlier in the summer

It would likely take a sizeable offer for the Anfield club to reconsider their stance.