Charlotte FC to host 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Charlotte FC will host the 2026 MLS All-Star Game at Bank of America Stadium, Major League Soccer announced Wednesday.

The North Carolina expansion side, which first played in MLS in 2022, will host the event for the first time in club history. The date and opponent for the league's 30th All-Star Game will be announced at a later date.

For 2025, Inter Miami CF players Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have been named to the 26-player Major League Soccer All Star roster set to compete against the best of Liga MX at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on July 23.

MLS remained unbeaten against Liga MX before 2024, when the Mexican league triumphed 4-1 over MLS at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The 2025 edition of the game will mark the fourth time MLS confronts Liga MX in the All-Star game, previously playing against the Mexican opponent in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Charlotte FC has averaged the second-highest attendance number (35,000 fans) in MLS in each of its first three seasons.

Bank of America Stadium hosted four 2025 Club World Cup matches.