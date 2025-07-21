Kevin De Bruyne explains why he chose to join Napoli despite having "loads of offers" for his signature. (1:27)

Manchester City will consider a move for Burnley's James Trafford if they decide to sign a goalkeeper this summer, sources have told ESPN.

There is speculation that Galatasaray are preparing a bid for Brazil international Ederson.

City have not received any formal offer for Ederson who has one year left on his contract at the club.

Ederson was adamant during the FIFA Club World Cup that will stay at City this season. But that has not stopped club bosses from holding internal discussions about the prospect of re-signing Trafford.

City included a buy-back clause in the deal which took the England goalkeeper to Burnley in 2023. Newcastle have also been linked with a move for the 22-year-old.

Ederson's understudy, Stefan Ortega, has been less concrete about his plans for the coming campaign. The German, who also has a year left on his contract, has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga.

City's third choice goalkeeper, Marcus Bettinelli, was signed on a one-year deal from Chelsea ahead of the Club World Cup.

James Trafford joined Burnley from City in 2023. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that City are not planning a bid for Newcastle right-back Tino Livramento.

Pep Guardiola is open to adding a right-back to his squad following Kyle Walker's departure to Burnley. City have looked at Livramento in the past, but are now considering other targets.

Walker's exit leaves City without a recognised right-back in the squad, although Rico Lewis, Matheus Nunes and Manuel Akanji are all able to fill in.

City did the bulk of their transfer business before the Club World Cup by bringing in Rayan Aït-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki and Bettinelli.

The club's focus now is securing exits for players deemed surplus to requirements including Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips.