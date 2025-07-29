A 1-0 win over hosts Indonesia was enough for Vietnam to win the ASEAN U-23 Championship for a third successive edition. (1:11)

With an expectant legion of fans gathered at Gelora Bung Karno, Indonesia knew what was as on the line: win, and they would claim a second ASEAN U-23 Championship title -- and first since 2019.

There was, however, a formidable obstacle standing in their way in the form of two-time defending champions Vietnam -- already the tournament's record holder and looking to further strengthen their claim as kings of the region, at least at under-23 level.

As expected, the match was tight and tough. It was never going to be a free-flowing contest for the full 90 minutes given the stakes on offer.

There was feistiness to contest that even threatened to boil over on numerous occasions.

Yet, when the final whistle blew on Tuesday evening, composure and experience prevailed -- with Vietnam grinding out a 1-0 victory that was enough to see them win the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, as the tournament is officially known as.

As often is the case in finals, one moment was all that it took.

Whether the real cause of it came from Indonesia's hesistancy or Vietnam's opportunism, Nguyễn Công Phương's 37th-minute strike -- as he pounced on a loose ball to fire home an unerring finish -- proved decisive.

More to follow...