For all the strides former minnows Philippines have made on the regional stage over the past 15 years, Monday provided the opportunity for them to have something substantial to show for their progress.

In contesting the third-place playoff at the ASEAN U-23 Championship, officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, Philippines were a victory away from securing a first podium finish in an ASEAN Football Federation men's tournament at any level.

This encompassed the exploits of the senior team, who have done admirably well to reach the semifinals in five of the last eight editions of the ASEAN Championship but never had the chance to vie for third place given that tournament's lack of such a playoff.

But while they once again left everything out on the pitch, Philippines were ultimately unable to get over the line -- succumbing to a 3-1 defeat as it was Thailand instead who finished their campaign on a high.

The spirited display was to be expected from Philippines based on the endeavour and sense of adventure they had already shown at the tournament. Even getting this far will probably be widely viewed as a commendable achievement.

Yet, although Thailand's current U-23 side is nowhere near as formidable as previous generations, they still showed the class and panache that has become synonymous with the nation's style of play.

And it was this clinical edge that ultimately paved the way for them to emerge victorious.

Curiously, it was actually Philippines who finished with a dominant 53% of possession yet that was hardly apparent from the way Thailand created the more meaningful passages of play when they did have the ball.

The Thais broke the deadlock a minute before the half-hour mark when the ball was methodically worked from the right wing to the edge of the box, paving the way for stand-in captain Sittha Boonlha to fire away a cross-shot that was instinctively redirected into the back of the net from close range by an alert Phanthamit Praphanth.

As Philippines' defensive line started to move higher as they searched for an equaliser in the second half, it did not help that they also gave Thailand a helping hand in exploiting that space.

Jaime Rosquillo has already had a tournament he will want to forget after his own-goal proved decisive in a 1-0 loss to Indonesia, before he was wrongfully dismissed in the semifinal against Vietnam for a last-man foul committed by Noah Leddel -- although the suspension was eventually imposed on the rightful transgressor given the former started on Monday.

Still, the one moment we will really not want to look back on came in the 74th minute, when an underhit back-pass under no pressure sent opposition winger Chanawit Sealao racing through on goal.

Although goalkeeper Nicholas Guimarães' last-ditch efforts initially brought to danger to a halt, Chanawit was able to regain possession by winning a 50-50 challenge against Rosquillo -- before the ball was eventually worked to the other side of the box for Siraphop Wandee to place a sweeping finish into the bottom corner.

Again, to give Philippines their due credit, they refused to throw in the towel.

They looked to have set up a grandstand finish five minutes later when they pulled one back after a visionary looping ball from the edge of the box by Gavin Muens fell perfectly on the head of Otu Banatao, who was inventive enough to steer a header from a tricky angle beyond Sorawat Phosaman's despairing dive and just inside the far post.

With four minutes remaining, Banatao was unlucky not to have notched his second when another piece of excellent improvisation -- this time with a backward header from Jian Caraig's long throw -- came back off the post.

Thailand would then press well to win possession back and, with a scintillating counterattack initiated by Phon-Ek Jensen and continued by Chaiyaphon Otton, the ball was eventually worked to regular skipper Seksan Ratree -- who would clinically sent a low first-time effort in off the post with virtually his first touch after coming on.

So as Thailand celebrate a commendable third-place finish, Philippines can look back on their exploits over the past fortnight with plenty of pride even if they were still handed one final lesson.

It was not a painful or brutal one but it was a harsh reminder of the fine margins they still need to make up if they are to genuinely become one of the region's top teams.

A mistake that will be immediately punished by quality opposition. A touch of misfortune that would directly to their opponents going up the other end and finding the correct side of the woodwork.

Nonetheless, age-group football is, after all, about development and learning.

From the initial high to the eventual disappointment, Philippines will have plenty to take away from the ASEAN U-23 Championship.

Even if it isn't the third-place finish that has gone to Thailand.