          2025 ASEAN U-23 Championship: Fixtures, results, standings, how and when to watch

          The upcoming ASEAN U-23 Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025 -- will take place in Indonesia from July 15 to 29. SPORTFIVE
          • ESPN
          Jul 10, 2025, 08:00 AM

          Southeast Asian football's brightest prospects will get the chance to showcase their abilities once more when the biennial ASEAN U-23 Championship returns in July.

          Officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, the tournament kicks off on July 15 and will run all the way through to July 29.

          Ten of the ASEAN Football Federation's 12 member associations will be competing for the trophy, with Singapore and Australia both opting not to participate on this occasion.

          The tournament will be held in Indonesia with games to be played in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno and Bekasi's Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.

          Teams have been drawn in three groups as follows:

          Only the three group winners qualify automatically for the semifinals, with the best-placed runners-up will claim the final last-four berth. Given the uneven number of teams in the groups, the result involving the bottom side in Group A will not be considered in the final ranking of the second-placed teams.

          *Catch all the ASEAN U-23 Championship action live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel here!

          WHEN TO WATCH

          July 15

          • Malaysia vs. Philippines (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

          • Indonesia vs. Brunei Darussalam (8 p.m. local time)

          July 16

          • Cambodia vs. Laos (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)

          • Myanmar vs. Timor-Leste (Bekasi, 8p.m. local time)

          July 18

          • Brunei Darussalam vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

          • Philippines vs. Indonesia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 19

          • Laos vs. Vietnam (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)

          • Timor-Leste vs. Thailand (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 21

          • Indonesia vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          • Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 22

          • Vietnam vs. Cambodia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          • Thailand vs. Myanmar (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 25

          • Semifinal 1: TBD (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

          • Semifinal 2: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 28

          • Third place playoff: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          July 29

          • Final: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

          WHERE TO WATCH

          • Cambodia: BayonTV

          • Indonesia, Philippines and Timor Leste: Emtek - SCTV, Indosiar, Vidio

          • Laos: BG Sports

          • Malaysia: Astro, AstroGo, Sooka

          • Myanmar: Skynet, BG Sports

          • Singapore: Mediacorp - meWatch

          • Thailand: AIS, BG Sports, Thairath TV, True Visions, Nok Plus

          • Vietnam: VTV, FPT Play

          • South Korea: SPOTV

          • Rest of the world: @ASEANUtdFC on YouTube and Facebook