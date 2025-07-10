Open Extended Reactions

Southeast Asian football's brightest prospects will get the chance to showcase their abilities once more when the biennial ASEAN U-23 Championship returns in July.

Officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, the tournament kicks off on July 15 and will run all the way through to July 29.

Ten of the ASEAN Football Federation's 12 member associations will be competing for the trophy, with Singapore and Australia both opting not to participate on this occasion.

The tournament will be held in Indonesia with games to be played in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno and Bekasi's Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.

Teams have been drawn in three groups as follows:

Only the three group winners qualify automatically for the semifinals, with the best-placed runners-up will claim the final last-four berth. Given the uneven number of teams in the groups, the result involving the bottom side in Group A will not be considered in the final ranking of the second-placed teams.

WHEN TO WATCH

July 15

Malaysia vs. Philippines (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

Indonesia vs. Brunei Darussalam (8 p.m. local time)

July 16

Cambodia vs. Laos (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)

Myanmar vs. Timor-Leste (Bekasi, 8p.m. local time)

July 18

Brunei Darussalam vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

Philippines vs. Indonesia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

July 19

Laos vs. Vietnam (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)

Timor-Leste vs. Thailand (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

July 21

Indonesia vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

July 22

Vietnam vs. Cambodia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

Thailand vs. Myanmar (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)

July 25

Semifinal 1: TBD (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)

Semifinal 2: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

July 28

Third place playoff: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

July 29

Final: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)

WHERE TO WATCH