Southeast Asian football's brightest prospects will get the chance to showcase their abilities once more when the biennial ASEAN U-23 Championship returns in July.
Officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025, the tournament kicks off on July 15 and will run all the way through to July 29.
Ten of the ASEAN Football Federation's 12 member associations will be competing for the trophy, with Singapore and Australia both opting not to participate on this occasion.
The tournament will be held in Indonesia with games to be played in Jakarta's Gelora Bung Karno and Bekasi's Patriot Candrabhaga Stadium.
Teams have been drawn in three groups as follows:
Group A: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam
Group C: Thailand, Myanmar, Timor-Leste
Only the three group winners qualify automatically for the semifinals, with the best-placed runners-up will claim the final last-four berth. Given the uneven number of teams in the groups, the result involving the bottom side in Group A will not be considered in the final ranking of the second-placed teams.
*Catch all the ASEAN U-23 Championship action live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel here!
WHEN TO WATCH
July 15
Malaysia vs. Philippines (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)
Indonesia vs. Brunei Darussalam (8 p.m. local time)
July 16
Cambodia vs. Laos (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)
Myanmar vs. Timor-Leste (Bekasi, 8p.m. local time)
July 18
Brunei Darussalam vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)
Philippines vs. Indonesia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
July 19
Laos vs. Vietnam (Bekasi, 5 p.m. local time)
Timor-Leste vs. Thailand (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)
July 21
Indonesia vs. Malaysia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
Philippines vs. Brunei Darussalam (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)
July 22
Vietnam vs. Cambodia (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
Thailand vs. Myanmar (Bekasi, 8 p.m. local time)
July 25
Semifinal 1: TBD (Jakarta, 5 p.m. local time)
Semifinal 2: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
July 28
Third place playoff: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
July 29
Final: TBD (Jakarta, 8 p.m. local time)
WHERE TO WATCH
Cambodia: BayonTV
Indonesia, Philippines and Timor Leste: Emtek - SCTV, Indosiar, Vidio
Laos: BG Sports
Malaysia: Astro, AstroGo, Sooka
Myanmar: Skynet, BG Sports
Singapore: Mediacorp - meWatch
Thailand: AIS, BG Sports, Thairath TV, True Visions, Nok Plus
Vietnam: VTV, FPT Play
South Korea: SPOTV
Rest of the world: @ASEANUtdFC on YouTube and Facebook