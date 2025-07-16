A dramatic 92nd-minute strike saw Timor-Leste come from two goals down twice to draw 4-4 with Myanmar in an ASEAN U-23 Championship thriller. (1:58)

When a teamsheet contains the likes of Luís Figo, Rivaldo, Canavaro, Casimiro, and even two Fowlers, you could be forgiven for thinking it was an exhibition match involving some of football's biggest names.

But this was not some charity game taking place in Europe. Instead it was the starting XI of the Timor-Leste squad that got their ASEAN U-23 Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN U-23 Mandiri Cup 2025 -- campaign underway on Wednesday.

While the senior Timor-Leste side are generally regarded as underdogs in Southeast Asian football (given they are the region's worst team, at 195 in FIFA world rankings) the U23s produced a brilliant display to come from two goals down twice and draw with Myanmar in a thriller.

And, perhaps unsurprisingly, some of their "famous" names played a prominent role in the game.

With Myanmar leading 2-1 early in the second half, Timor-Leste's Luís Figo -- who had been moved forward into the same position as the former Barcelona and Real Madrid icon he shares a name with after starting the game at right back -- climbed higher than most would have thought his 5-foot-2 frame could manage to guide a brave header home, despite impending contact from the opposition goalkeeper.

But then, after Myanmar had reclaimed a two-goal cushion to lead 4-2, Timor-Leste's Vabio Canavaro -- playing in central midfield rather than his near-namesake Italy and Juventus legend Fabio Cannavaro, who was one of the world's best defenders -- pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the area and proceeded to half-volley an unstoppable 25-yard drive into the far corner with sublime technique and unerring accuracy.

The game finished 4-4, as Alexandro Bakhito (whose parents chose not to give him a legacy to follow) scored in the 92nd minute and celebrations followed. But Timor-Leste are not the first in the region to display such a talented array of names.

Indeed the trend, if it even is one, was first noticed in Indonesia. Maldini Pali, now 30, has been playing since 2013 and clearly had AC Milan fans as parents. Then there are the brothers Beckham Putra and Gian Zola, presumably equal fans of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Brazil and Barcelona legend Rivaldo, who only retired in 2015, appears a real favorite. In addition to Timor-Leste's Sandro Rivaldo, Indonesia have had Todd Rivaldo Ferre and Rivaldo Pakpahan.

And from Indonesia's squad at the tournament, Alfharezzi Buffon plays in defense rather than in goal as Gianluigi once did for Italy and Juventus, while another highly rated prospect not present this time around is Arkhan Kaka, who will struggle to live up to the legendary Brazilian's career.

Given how keen on football most of Southeast Asia is, perhaps there will be a number of players named Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, or Haaland to come in the years ahead.

Usually, such names are chosen primarily from parents' sheer adoration of their favorite player rather than genuine hope their offspring will go on to be a professional footballer. Sometimes, however, the stars align.

And while it is not the same stage as the World Cup or UEFA Champions League that their parents' heroes lit up, Timor-Leste's spirited youngsters certainly lived up to their iconic namesakes just one game into the ASEAN U-23 Championship.