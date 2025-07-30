Nedum Onuoha discusses if Chelsea can build off their Club World Cup success once the Premier League starts back up. (1:29)

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign defender Jorrel Hato from Ajax, sources have told ESPN.

The 19-year-old will join the Premier League club in a deal worth €43.5 million ($50m) excluding bonuses, sources told ESPN NL.

Chelsea's original offer was rejected last week.

Hato has played 111 matches Ajax after joining the Dutch side's youth academy in 2018, making his first team debut in 2023.

The Netherlands international can play either at centre-back or left-back. He also made his first appearance for the national side in 2023.

He has been a regular for Ajax across the last two seasons and has been courted by several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Hato was linked with Arsenal last summer and earlier this year, before the club signed Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera instead.

Information from ESPN's James Olley contributed to this report.