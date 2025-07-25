Don Hutchison explains why he's not convinced Chelsea can turn their impressive Club World Cup win into Premier League glory. (1:39)

Ajax have rejected Chelsea's first bid for star defender Jorrel Hato, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that Chelsea made an offer for the 19-year-old to strengthen their backline ahead of the new Premier League season, but sources have told ESPN that it has been rebuffed.

Sources said Ajax are aware of his desire to leave, and so have sent a counter-offer back to Chelsea.

The Netherlands international didn't play in Ajax's preseason semifinal of the Como Cup on Thursday, but this is due to joining the squad late rather than for transfer-related reasons. New Ajax boss John Heitinga wouldn't commit to Hato being available for the tournament's final on Sunday.

"He's still an Ajax player," Heitinga said. "I can't promise [he'll play on Sunday]. We still have to train, and it's still a few days. But he and [Kenneth] Taylor are still Ajax players at the moment."

Hato, who can play both centre-back and left-back, has been a regular for Ajax over the past two seasons and has been courted by several of Europe's biggest clubs.

Arsenal were linked with a move for him last summer and at the start of this one but Mikel Arteta's side ultimately opted to strengthen their defence with the signing of Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera.

Chelsea value Hato's versatility in defence and believe he perfectly fits the bill for Enzo Maresca, who wants a defender who can also help out in midfield, especially when it comes to playing the ball out from the back.

Chelsea are also considering strengthen other positions. Sources have told ESPN they have stepped up their pursuit for RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons, and they are monitoring the situation of Alejandro Garnacho after Manchester United decided to leave him out of their preseason tour.

Information from ESPN's Rodra and James Olley was used in this report.