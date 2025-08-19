Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak broke his silence over his desire to leave the club this summer, posting on social media on Tuesday that promises had been broken and his trust in the organization had been lost.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken," Isak wrote on social media. "That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn't reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

"The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now -- and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Isak skipped the Professional Footballers' Association awards night amid ongoing speculation about his future at Newcastle despite being named in the team of the year.

The striker was the only player selected for the 2024-25 PFA team of the year not to attend the gala at the Opera House in Manchester on Tuesday.

Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and has not returned to Newcastle since his summer break.

Had he attended the PFA awards, the Sweden international would have had to take the stage with five current Liverpool players.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch, Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah were all selected in the team of the year alongside Isak, Matz Sels, William Saliba, Gabriel, Declan Rice and Chris Wood.

Isak was also nominated for the PFA men's player of the year award.

The 25-year-old missed Newcastle's first game of the season against Aston Villa on Saturday. Their next game is against Liverpool at St James' Park on Monday.