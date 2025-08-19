Will Newcastle be forced to accept a lower transfer fee for Isak? (1:21)

Alexander Isak is not expected to attend the Professional Footballers' Association awards ceremony on Tuesday amid continuing uncertainty surrounding his future, sources have told ESPN.

Isak has been shortlisted for the 2024-25 PFA Player of the Year award alongside Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Declan Rice, Cole Palmer and Bruno Fernandes.

However, the striker, who scored 23 Premier League goals for Newcastle United last season, is set to miss the event.

The PFA will also announce the 2024-25 team of the year at the awards gala at the Opera House in Manchester.

Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

The 25-year-old, who is keen to move to Anfield, is at odds with Newcastle and was not in the squad for their first game of the season as Eddie Howe's side drew 0-0 with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

Howe said afterwards he wants the situation to be "resolved quickly."

Liverpool have had one bid for Isak turned down by Newcastle.

Sources have told ESPN that Liverpool will only return with another offer if Newcastle indicate they are willing to negotiate.

The two clubs are set to face each other in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday.

Liverpool are expected to send a large delegation to the PFA awards on Tuesday with a number of players expected to be named in the team of the year.

A year ago, all 11 members of the 2023-24 PFA team of the year gathered on stage at the Opera House with players from Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool included.