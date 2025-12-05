Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has revealed his frustration after their 1-1 draw against West Ham at Old Trafford. (1:22)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has launched a fierce defence of his decision to continually overlook Kobbie Mainoo and insisted he doesn't have to pick the midfielder just because he's an England international.

Mainoo has failed to start a Premier League game so far this season.

He's been restricted to just 171 minutes in the league and was an unused substitute during the 1-1 draw with West Ham on Thursday.

It has been a fall from grace for the 20-year-old, who started the final of Euro 2024 for England just 17 months ago.

Kobbie Mainoo is keen to leave Manchester United on loan in January. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Amorim, though, was unmoved when asked about Mainoo's chances of more regular game time.

"I understand what you are saying," Amorim said.

"You love Kobbie, he starts for England. But that doesn't mean that I need to put Kobbie [in] when I feel that I shouldn't put Kobbie [in], so it's my decision."

Mainoo is keen to leave Old Trafford on loan in January in an effort to find more regular games and force his way into England's World Cup squad.

Serie A side Napoli have been heavily linked with a move and there has also been interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga.

"I just want to win, I try to put the players, I don't look who it is, I don't care about that, I'm just trying to put the best players on the pitch," Amorim said.

"You have [Manuel] Ugarte that played two games. One of them, Case [Casemiro], was out, Bruno [Fernandes], he's always fit, he's the guy that is doing his position, so maybe it has to do with that."

Amorim is set to lose Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui when the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off later this month.

It could mean Mainoo gets more opportunities, but the United boss gave a lukewarm response when asked about the possibility. "I don't know, I don't know," Amorim said.

"It's the same question, I don't know what is going to happen, it depends, I've seen the training, if it's the best thing for the team, I will put [him in], that is the only way I know how to respond to that."