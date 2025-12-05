Craig Burley and the ESPN FC crew discuss why Ruben Amorims results need to improve for him to keep his job as Manchester United manager. (1:28)

Olympiacos teenager Christos Mouzakitis has Real Madrid and Manchester United among his admirers, while Tottenham Hotspur could move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

- Sources: Chelsea-bound Emegha suspended by Strasbourg

- Goalkeeper Lloris signs contract extension to extend LAFC stay

- Arsenal sign Quintero twins, 16, from Ecuador

Olympiacos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis is starting to attract attention. Pedro Salado/Getty Images

- Real Madrid could rival Manchester United to sign Olympiacos wonderkid Christos Mouzakitis, The Sun reports. The 18-year-old midfielder recently impressed in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid, leading Los Blancos manager Xavi Alonso to sing his praises after the game. As such, the likes of AC Milan, Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also tracking his development. The Greece international could be available for transfer at around €45 million as things stand, although that may increase by January.

- Tottenham Hotspur could launch a £40 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke in 2026, according to TEAMtalk. Spurs have been long-term admirers of the Netherlands center back and even considered formally bidding to sign him last summer, before turning their attention elsewhere. Van Hecke has continued to impress for Brighton this term, playing 14 times for the club in the Premier League to date, and with his current deal expiring in June 2027 a transfer next year remains a distinct possibility.

- Arsenal are keeping an eye on Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, according to Sky Sports News. The Spain U21 international is one of several talented youngsters being tracked by the Gunners, following a strong start to the LaLiga season. Primarily used as a central midfielder, Mendoza has played 10 times in the league this term, scoring once.

- Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has opened the door to a potential departure from Crystal Palace in January amid continued interest from Manchester United, says TEAMtalk. Mateta is reported to have communicated his desire to test himself at a higher level, prompting his team to explore possible options this winter. The France international has been in good form for Palace this season, scoring seven Premier League goals already, and bids in excess of £40 million could be enough to prize him away from Selhurst Park.

- AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign 20-year-old full back Juan Arizala from Deportivo Independiente Medellin, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. A €3 million fee, plus a future transfer clause, are reported to be part of the deal after the youngster turned down proposals from England and Belgium. Arizala has been capped 22 times by Colombia U20s, making his debut for the side at the beginning of 2025, and was part of the side that finished third at the U20 World Cup.

play 1:45 Has Bruno Fernandes been forced to play deeper by new signings? The ESPN FC team discuss whether they think Bruno Fernandes should be playing higher up for Manchester United, and if new signings have caused him to drop back.

- The Saudi Pro League is ready to fund a huge bid to sign Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah if he is open to leaving. (Telegraph)

- Brighton & Hove Albion are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Lamare Bogarde, as they target a long-term replacement for Carlos Baleba (Telegraph)

- A host of European clubs are tracking West Ham United teenage sensation Emeka Adiele. The 18-year-old left back is entering the final six months of his contract. (Football Insider)

- Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Under-17 World Cup star Mohamed Zongo from Burkina Faso side Tenakourou Academy. (Daily Mail)

- Santos are pushing to try and extend the contract of Neymar, as it expires at the end of the year. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United are ready to trigger Palmeiras midfielder Allan Elias' €100 million release clause. (Ekrem Konur)

- Chivas are finalizing a deal to sign Brian Gutiérrez from the Chicago Fire, in a deal worth a reported €5 million. (Tom Bogert)

- Nantes have entered the race to sign Deiver Machado from Lens, with talks having progressed over a January move in the last few hours. (Rudy Galetti)