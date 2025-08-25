Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have approached Bayer Leverkusen with a view to signing centre-back Piero Hincapié before the transfer window closes, sources told ESPN.

Mikel Arteta's side have already strengthened their defence with the signing of Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, but sources said they are considering another defender while they negotiate the transfer of Jakub Kiwior to Porto.

The deal is complicated by Arsenal's need to transfer players out to raise money before new signings are made with Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and Oleksandr Zinchenko among those with an uncertain future at the Premier League side.

- Why everyone is talking about Arsenal's Max Dowman, 15

- Arsenal look like title contenders, but depth could be tested

- Saka hamstring injury not as bad as first feared

ESPN reported last week that Hincapié was on the radar of several Premier League clubs, and now sources claim that Arsenal are best placed to sign him if he leaves Leverkusen.

According to ESPN, Hincapié has a release clause of around €60 million ($70m), but Arsenal will try to lower that amount.

However, the deal will not be easy because the 23-year-old still has a contract with Leverkusen until 2029 and the Bundesliga club wants to keep him.