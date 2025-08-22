Open Extended Reactions

Are the futures of Rodrygo and Savinho linked?

According to sources at Manchester City they are. City don't want to lose Savinho, but if the winger ends up moving to Tottenham Hotspur it's likely he would need to be replaced. It would take Savinho asking to leave and for Spurs to submit an acceptable offer. If that happens, Real Madrid's Rodrygo would be one of the names on the list to replace him. It wouldn't be an easy deal to do given Real Madrid's reported valuation of around €80 million, but City aren't ruling it out for now. -- Rob Dawson

Spurs know they need to be aggressive in the final 10 days of the window after missing out on both Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze. They felt in both cases they could not have done much more to get an agreement over the line but the anger many fans felt towards the board has only increased after Eze opted to join Arsenal.

One player they aren't interested in right now, despite reports to the contrary, is Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers. Other options include AS Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche and Southampton's Tyler Dibling, but Spurs fans are desperate for a high-profile arrival and while Savinho is not the finished article, his potential and fee may help satisfy that demand.

Tottenham are planning to be more aggressive with their wage bill, but convincing Rodrygo to join them would appear unlikely. Arsenal held an interest in Rordygo at one stage but they are unable to fund a deal at that level after investing more than £260m elsewhere in the squad. -- James Olley

Eberechi Eze is set to join Arsenal, but who could leave before the window closes?

There is still a small chance forward Leandro Trossard could leave -- despite agreeing terms on an improved but not lengthened contract -- if a suitable offer comes in. Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is available, following the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly last season, with Real Betis among the interested clubs. There are mixed messages on center back Jakub Kiwior, with some rival clubs believing he could move for the right fee, while winger Reiss Nelson is more likely to leave than not, perhaps on loan. Midfielders Fabio Vieira and Albert Sambi Lokonga, as well as backup goalkeeper Karl Hein, are all deemed surplus to requirements. -- Olley

Chelsea are still closing on Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho, but do they need to make space first?

This situation is complicated by compliance with UEFA's punishment for breaching profitability and squad-cost limits. Very simply, Chelsea have to turn a profit in their "List A transfer balance" -- that relates to the squad cost for those players selected in last season's Conference League. So, for example, João Félix's departure to Al Nassr does not count but Noni Madueke's to Arsenal does.

A failure to do so will mean new signings can't be registered for this season's Champions League. That means not only do the club need to make space in their squad numerically, but they must satisfy this accountancy rule before looking to add new players.

It is a leading reason why they have not moved for RB Leipzig midfielder Simons or Man United winger Garnacho yet, despite holding a firm interest in both. Moving on Nicolas Jackson (Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested) and Christopher Nkunku (most logically at this stage to Bayern Munich) would help, as per the regulations. -- Olley

So there's no chance Garnacho stays at Manchester United?

There's a chance, but it's unlikely. United have known for a while that Ruben Amorim's hardline stance on Garnacho would open up the possibility of interested clubs making lowball offers late in the window. Garnacho wants to join Chelsea, so the ball is in their court.

United's valuation for this transfer is around £50m, but there's no incentive for Chelsea to pay it. It's likely to come down to whether United will accept a lower offer or risk having an unhappy player hanging around for at least the next six months until the January window opens.-- Dawson

How about Rasmus Højlund?

AC Milan have cooled their interest in Højlund because the United forward wants the certainty of a permanent transfer rather than a loan move that would leave his future up in the air for the next 12 months.

Milan had been keen to sign Hojlund on a season-long loan deal rather than meeting United's £30 million valuation of the Denmark international, but despite confirming their interest in the 22-year-old at the weekend, the Italian side have now shifted their attentions to Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface.

A deal for Højlund could still happen if Milan fail to make progress with Boniface and the United player is unable to seal a move elsewhere, but right now, a move to Napoli could be Højlund's best option -- even if it is a loan -- due to an injury to Romelu Lukaku. With Lukaku potentially sidelined for three or four months with a thigh injury, the prospect of Champions League football with the Italian champions may yet persuade Højlund to accept a short-term deal with Antonio Conte's side, who have placed Højlund on their shortlist of replacements. -- Mark Ogden

Could Raphinha leave Barcelona? And who else might move on?

It's not likely, given how important he has proven to be over the last year, but it's not completely ruled out. Raphinha only signed a contract extension earlier this summer, but Barça are aware the Brazil international is one player whose exit could help them get back within LaLiga's financial fair play rules. That said, with goalkeeper Joan García and loanee forward Marcus Rashford now registered, there is no massive pressure there.

However, following Iñigo Martínez's move to Saudi Arabia, Barça could be tempted to sign a center back should the right player become available. Again, it's not something which is expected to happen this month but, just in case, the club would be open to offers for the likes of Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Marc Casadó and Fermín López. With all four keen to stay, though, any big-money departures look increasingly improbable heading into the final stretch of the window. -- Sam Marsden

Bayer Leverkusen have lost their manager (Xabi Alonso) and star player (Florian Wirtz) this summer, any more exits on the way?

Leverkusen center back Piero Hincapié is on the agenda of several Premier League clubs and a move before the transfer window closes can't be ruled out.

The Ecuador international has also been linked with Real Madrid due to the fact his former coach Xabi Alonso is now at the club, but the source said English teams are the ones more interested in his transfer. Hincapié, 23, has a contract until 2029 and Leverkusen want to keep him, but an offer worth around €40m-€60m would be hard to refuse. -- Rodra

play 2:10 Olley: Arteta has no excuses after Arsenal's summer signings James Olley assesses Mikel Arteta's hopes for Arsenal this season after a busy transfer window.

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- There has been interest from Nottingham Forest in Man City full back Rico Lewis, but he's set to stay and sign a new long-term contract. He'll be hoping to nail down a regular place in Pep Guardiola's team this season, particularly with no specialist right back in the squad currently. -- Dawson

- Galatasaray have made their interest known in Man City goalkeeper Ederson and defender Manuel Akanji. If Ederson goes, City could step up their interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma or keep hold of Stefan Ortega and make new signing James Trafford the No. 1 choice. -- Dawson.

- Remember Kalvin Phillips? You could be forgiven for forgetting that the former England midfielder is still a City player following two loan spells away from the Etihad at West Ham United and Ipswich. The 29-year-old is under contract at City for three more years but, having not played for Pep Guardiola's team since December 2023, has been told he can leave permanently if a new club can be found. But Phillips is struggling to seal a deal before the transfer deadline due to his ongoing recovery from an Achilles operation during the summer. Sources said that the former Leeds player is still in rehab from his injury, so could miss out on a move during this window. -- Ogden

- Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is out of contract next summer, but there is finally hope the Netherlands international will sign a new deal after a change of agent. De Jong has stopped working with HCM Sports Management and instructed lawyer Sebastien Ledure, who also advises Corinthians forward Memphis Depay, among others, to sort out his future. Ledure met with Barça's sporting director Deco this week and the expectation is that De Jong prolongs his terms until 2028 with the option for an additional year. -- Marsden

- Real Madrid remain inactive in the transfer market as the club wait to see what happens with Rodrygo, but they have reached an agreement to renew Brahim Díaz's contract. With Brahim's extension, Madrid continue with their plan to renew others, following those of Thibaut Courtois and Gonzalo García, now a fully fledged first-team player. The same can't be said for Vinicius Júnior, whose situation, as reported by ESPN earlier this week, remains at a standstill. -- Rodra

- Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been placed on the transfer list after an "extremely violent" fight with teammate Jon Rowe (who is set to move to Bologna) in the dressing room on Friday night and now needs to find a new club. Marseille want a fee of €15m and a number of clubs have already asked about signing him, including: Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Milan and Juventus in Italy, Galatasaray in Turkey, and West Ham and Everton in England. However, not all of those destinations are attractive for the player or his mom, who is his agent. -- Julien Laurens

- Carlos Soler is on his way out of PSG after the European champions made it clear that he will not be part of Luis Enrique's plans. Soler's loan to West Ham last season was not a great success (one goal and one assist from 33 games in all competitions) but there are still clubs interested in signing the 28-year-old midfielder. Sources have told ESPN that Ajax have made contact with his agent, while Villarreal and Real Betis are also interested. The Spain international only has one year left on his contract, so PSG want to move him on a permanent deal. -- Laurens

- Minnesota United FC forward Tani Oluwaseyi is closing in on a move to LaLiga side Villarreal. The fee is expected to be around $7.5m, though a source said it could rise to $9m if certain incentives are met. The Canada international has been a standout for the Loons this season with 12 goals and eight assists. -- Jeff Carlisle

- Atlético sounded out both Franco Mastantuono (€45m) and Álvaro Carreras (€60m) before they joined Real Madrid from River Plate and Benfica respectively, but couldn't sign them because the club wanted to pay the fees in different instalments -- Moises Llorens

- Cruz Azul left back Gonzalo Piovi was closing on a move to Inter Miami CF, but sources confirmed to ESPN that the Liga MX side want a fee of $7m and Miami are offering a much lower amount. So that situation that has stalled the negotiations. -- César Caballero, ESPN Deportes