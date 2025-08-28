Open Extended Reactions

Star LAFC recruit Son Heung-Min is settling into life in Los Angeles brilliantly.

After netting his debut goal for the club last Saturday -- a stunning 30-yard free kick against FC Dallas no less -- the South Korea captain capped a fine week by throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.

Ahead of the Dodgers hosting Cincinnati Reds, the former Premier League star stepped up to the plate and launched a finely arced right-handed strike, much to the delight of the fans at the stadium.

Superstar footballer Son Heung-Min tosses a perfect strike at Dodger Stadium! #손흥민 pic.twitter.com/nOJGL5heCs — MLB (@MLB) August 28, 2025

Son's pitch comes just days after BTS star V also threw the ceremonial first pitch in LA. We'll leave it up to you to decide which Korean superstars' throw was best.