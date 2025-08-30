Frank Leboeuf on why the pressures on Liverpool to win against Arsenal and defend their home field. (0:52)

Liverpool have submitted an official bid to sign defender Marc Guéhi from Crystal Palace, a source has told ESPN.

The Premier League champions are yet to receive a response to their proposal which is worth £35 million ($47.2m).

Guéhi is understood to be open to the move, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Should a deal be agreed, the 25-year-old England international would form part of a defensive unit comprising Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konaté, Joe Gomez and Giovanni Leoni at Anfield.

Speaking about Guéhi's future in a news conference on Friday, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: "From my side, it's now Friday and the window closes on Monday, he has to [stay].

"He has to because it's not possible, I think, at the moment to find a Marc Guéhi replacement who can play straight in the Premier League being a starter for Crystal Palace, being consistent.

"When we see our foundation of the success we've had in the last few months, it's our defence. Marc is a crucial part, he's the captain, English international and has the most experience.

"Getting the right replacement in now, I think, is almost impossible."

Meanwhile, forward Cody Gakpo signed a new long-term contract at Anfield on Saturday, extending his stay at the club after joining in January 2023. He has scored 42 goals and registered 19 assists in the two years since.

"It feels amazing to extend the contract here at this beautiful club," Gakpo said in a statement. "I'm very grateful and hopefully I can give back many more beautiful moments.

"I feel at home, my family feels at home and that's also a big decision always. They feel good. I'm very happy at the club, a good group, good teammates, so the life around the football itself is very good and I enjoy every moment of it. I'm very grateful that I can extend."