Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami forward Luis Suárez appeared to spit on a Seattle Sounders staffer after his team's 3-0 loss in the Leagues Cup final at Lumen Field on Sunday night.

Tempers flared at the end of the match with the two teams embroiled in a shoving match on the field after the final whistle.

As the teams began to go their separate ways, a camera caught Suárez in a heated exchange with a member of the Sounders' staff and video on social media showed him lean towards the man and spit toward his face.

Miami keeper Oscar Ustari stepped between Suárez and the staffer and the parties went their separate ways.

Suárez was involved in an infamous incident during the 2014 World Cup in which he appeared to bite Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini during the teams Group D match in Brazil.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.