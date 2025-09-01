Open Extended Reactions

Julio Enciso has completed a move to Strasbourg from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee, the Ligue 1 club announced on Monday.

Strasbourg, who are a BlueCo club, the company which also owns Chelsea, confirmed that Enciso has signed a four-year contract in France.

ESPN previously reported that Enciso was expected to join Strasbourg with a long-term view of becoming a Chelsea player in 2026, or later.

Should Enciso eventually play for Chelsea he would become the 15th player or staff member the west London side have signed from Brighton since BlueCo completed their takeover of the club in 2022.

Julio Enciso will play for Strasbourg in Ligue 1 next season. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Paraguay international made 57 appearances for Brighton in his time on the south coast, scoring five goals.

"Julio is keen to play regularly, particularly in a World Cup year. We fully appreciate that, but we are not able to guarantee him regular games," Brighton boss Fabian Hürzeler said in a statement.

"This opportunity with Strasbourg gives him the chance to play both in Ligue 1 and in Europe. We'd like to thank him for his time with us and wish him well for the future."