Can Man City get the Donnarumma deal over the line? (0:57)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City and Inter Milan are close to agreeing a deal for Manuel Akanji, sources have told ESPN.

The Serie A side have beaten off competition from a host of other clubs to land the defender in an initial loan deal with an option to make the transfer permanent next summer.

Akanji, who has two years left on his contract at City, was the subject of interest from Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.

But the 30-year-old has chosen to move to Inter and is set to seal a move to the San Siro before the transfer deadline.

Manuel Akanji looks set to leave Manchester City before the window closes on Monday evening. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Akanji has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

He made 136 appearances in three years at City and started the 2023 Champions League final victory over Inter in Istanbul.

- LIVE BLOG: Follow the latest on transfer deadline day

- Men's grades: How we've rated the PL deals

- The completed transfers from the major football leagues

The Switzerland international has not made an appearance for Guardiola this season and was left out of the squad entirely for the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

He was back in the squad for the 2-1 defeat to Brighton on Sunday, but was an unused substitute.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kalvin Phillips looks set to remain a City player past the summer window deadline after undergoing Achilles surgery leaving him unable to train this summer.

He may now have to wait until the January window to leave the club.

Phillips has had loan spells at West Ham and Ipswich in the last 18 months and still has three years left on his City contract.