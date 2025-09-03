Julien Laurens & Don Hutchison debate if Jarrod Bowen should leave West Ham after a poor start to the season for the club. (2:12)

West Ham 's official supporters group has issued a vote of no confidence towards the club's board.

An open letter to major shareholders David Sullivan, Vanessa Gold, Daniel Kretinsky and Tripp Smith, has hit out at "an ageing and uncompetitive squad" which is blamed on the "sustained failure" of the club's hierarchy.

The east London club have endured a tough start to the season with heavy defeats by Sunderland and Chelsea, as well as a Carabao Cup loss at Wolves.

However, the pressure on manager Graham Potter was lifted a little by Sunday's 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.

Nevertheless, the West Ham United Fan Advisory Board has called for protests at forthcoming home games.

An open letter to the board read: "You have no doubt heard our members are calling for multiple protests a forthcoming games.