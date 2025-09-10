Open Extended Reactions

Welcome back to Onside/Offside! This week, Luis Miguel Echegaray recaps some of the most notable highlights from the international break. From jubilation in west Africa and the heights of El Alto in South America to a spark of encouragement in Columbus, Ohio, here is LME's point of view as World Cup qualifiers took center stage.

ONSIDE: Finally, a spark for the USMNT

After Saturday's uninspiring 2-0 loss to South Korea in Harrison, New Jersey, with another disjointed performance, the United States men's national team finally gave their fans a reason to believe in Mauricio Pochettino's project, beating Japan 2-0 at Columbus, Ohio's Lower.com Field on Tuesday night.

Pochettino reacted to the South Korea loss by tinkering both in strategy and lineup (five changes from Saturday) so his side could better the agile, high-possession mentality of Hajime Moriyasu's Japan, a team I think will do very well next summer. And so he went back to the playbook from his Southampton and Tottenham days, when he often employed a 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2-1) formation in order to play the role of contrarian against teams who enjoy build-up play. That's exactly what happened on Tuesday night as the USMNT pressed, attacked and exploited the massive holes that were available due to their high-press mentality.

It was classic, old-school Pochettino, and it worked.

- Carlisle: Zendejas' star turn comes at perfect time for him, USMNT

- Marcotti: Gattuso taught Italy to attack, but at what cost?

- Hunter: Will anyone stop Spain winning the World Cup in 2026?

Christian Pulisic -- who was not part of the squad during the summer, which yielded plenty of criticism -- was magnificent on Tuesday night, finding so much freedom in possession as he constantly recovered the ball, made chances and notched an assist for Falorin Balogun. Club América's Alex Zendejas was also excellent, capping a great performance with a lovely goal.

I also think that if there is meant to be any success in the future, it must unequivocally involve Chris Richards because I cannot overstate enough the importance of the center-back from Crystal Palace. He is vital to everything the USMNT do.

Now, the actual result against Japan is neither here nor there -- this was a friendly, after all, and the USMNT's opponents rotated heavily after their draw with México, meaning key starters such as Liverpool's Wataru Endo, Takefusa Kubo from Real Sociedad didn't play while others (Brighton's Kaoru Mitoma, Monaco's Takumi Minamino) only entered as substitutes. This also wasn't the USMNT's "strongest" XI either, but let's not focus on this point; instead, let's remember the bigger takeaway. On Tuesday night in Columbus, they -- and Pochettino -- were able to see the personality of a cohesive, resilient and creative side and in my opinion, it was their best performance since the Argentinian took over.

I do think, however, that playing every single friendly on American soil is not necessarily a good thing for this team because tougher challenges will come their way. Instead, I wish they tested themselves more often in hostile environments against a legitimate World Cup contender.

Pochettino & Co. answered their many critics with a big win for the U.S. over Japan on Tuesday night, though they need to take on some tougher tests if they're to be ready for the World Cup next summer. Ben Jackson/USSF/Getty Images

Now, some have argued to me that in a nation with massive support for Mexico and other nations, playing in the U.S., from the USMNT's perspective, can already feel like playing in an away environment. But that's not the same. I am talking about a USMNT side that, for the sake of hypothetical argument, should be traveling to Monumental stadium and face Argentina, or head to north Africa and test themselves against Morocco in Rabat. Heck: forget major teams. Go and play a team like Scotland or Indonesia, it doesn't matter. The point is to face them at their house, in front of their fans, their culture and their support.

Canada, for example, did exactly that in the September window, with Jesse Marsch's men winning 3-0 away at Romania and 1-0 against Wales in Swansea. The result is quite honestly secondary to the lessons you can learn when you play in alien territory, because this is how you learn how to get comfortable with the uncomfortable and if you want to make history at next summer's World Cup, you have to be ready for everything. Being a host nation won't save you.

The USMNT's remaining matches for the year are against Ecuador, Australia, Paraguay and Uruguay -- all good testers for 2026, but they're all happening in the USA. After that, there are reports of games in March against European giants such as Belgium and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, depending on their own qualification routes. These are all very strong opponents to warm up against, but I think playing in this kind of proverbial bubble, always at home, helps no one, most notably the United States men's national team. Being a host nation means very little once the whistle is blown and the game kicks off.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

But let me finish with a positive because on Tuesday night, Pochettino's USMNT played a tremendous game, which is hopefully a sign of continued progress and ultimate confidence that can build towards something very special by the time June comes around.

ONSIDE: The underdogs rise up in South America and Africa

South America's automatic places for next summer's competition were already cemented as Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Uruguay, Brazil and Paraguay had booked their tickets before the final matchday. So all eyes centered on Venezuela and Bolivia, who were looking to earn that seventh spot, which would put them in the intercontinental playoff spot.

Venezuela had the upper hand heading into the evening, but a heartbreaking 6-3 defeat at the hands of Colombia meant that Bolivia had an opportunity to do something they hadn't done since 2009 -- win against Brazil, and leapfrog Venezuela for seventh place. Just like 16 years ago, La Verde had the altitude to rely on as their Municipal stadium in El Alto stands at an overwhelming 13,600 feet above sea level -- 1,800 feet more than their previous stadium in La Paz. Bolivia used this to their fullest advantage, not losing a single qualifier at home. In fact, in this campaign, they broke a World Cup qualifying record for most points earned with 20 points, and their singular victory away from home was against Chile last year, which ended up being incredibly important.

Against Brazil, they grabbed a 1-0 win thanks to a questionable penalty decision -- what's CONMEBOL without a little drama, eh? -- but it must also be said that this has been a campaign in which Óscar Villegas's team have played their hearts out. In the end, Bolivia earned the playoff spot and are now closer to returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1994, which was funnily enough also hosted by the United States. This would also be the second time in Bolivia's history where they have actually qualified for the tournament: their two other previous World Cup appearances (1930 and 1950) were done through invitation.

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

Meanwhile in Africa, Cape Verde -- with a population equivalent to the city of Atlanta, Ga. -- won a historic game over Cameroon, 1-0, meaning that the Blue Sharks have a lead at the top of their qualification group by five points. One more victory from their final two matches and they'll be heading to their first-ever World Cup. After the final whistle, Cape Verde fans stormed the pitch, celebrating what could be an incredible conclusion to their campaign.

Now, it must be said that if you're an avid African football fan, this is not a complete surprise as this beautiful country, which consists of 10 islands and multiple islets, have done very well in recent years, including a quarterfinal appearance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but let's not undermine this achievement. When you're topping your group, one that includes a powerhouse like Cameroon, it is a testament to their work.

OFFSIDE: The end is nigh as the final chapters of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are about to be written

Last Thursday night in Buenos Aires, Lionel Messi played his final World Cup qualifier with Argentina. The evening -- a 3-0 win for the defending World Cup champions over Venezuela -- also yielded a brace from Messi to make it 36 goals from 72 games in CONMEBOL qualifying, which convincingly leads the history books on the continent. On Tuesday night, La Albiceleste lost 1-0 against Ecuador, but regardless, it comfortably concluded their 2026 qualifying campaign at the top of the table.

Messi, who sealed this campaign as the top scorer in South American qualifiers with eight goals, didn't play in Guayaquil as he returned to the U.S. in order to get ready for Inter Miami's final run towards MLS playoff, so this essentially means that Messi's career in World Cup qualifiers is done. His presence at next summer's tournament is also, at this moment, not guaranteed.

"Given my age, the most logical thing is that it won't happen," said the 38-year-old star last week, also holding the record for most appearances at the World Cup. "I'm excited, eager, but I'm taking it day by day, match by match ... I'll continue as I have been, taking it day by day, trying to feel good, and above all, being honest with myself. When I feel good, I enjoy it. And if I'm not good, I have a bad time and I'd rather not be there. I'll see ... I haven't made a decision about the World Cup."

play 2:10 Why is Lionel Messi not committing to the 2026 World Cup with Argentina? Kasey Keller and Alejandro Moreno discuss Lionel Messi's future with Argentina ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile in Europe, where UEFA qualifiers don't finish until November, Cristiano Ronaldo also had a joyous international window. His pair of goals against Armenia in Portugal's 5-0 rout meant that his 38 goals in World Cup qualifiers surpassed Messi and put him just one behind the record-holder, the legendary Carlos Ruíz from Guatemala. On Tuesday against Hungary, he tied Ruíz with a penalty as Portugal won 3-2 against Hungary.

Ronaldo, 40, also extended his international scoring record to 141 goals in 223 games. He will be 41 in February and his aim -- just like Messi -- is to play in a record sixth World Cup.

So will we see a "Last Dance" next summer? Will the 2026 men's World Cup be Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's curtain call on the international stage?

Even contemplating this feels surreal because after two decades of astonishing success and jaw-dropping memories, it's almost unbelievable to believe that in the very near future, we will not see them play ever again, whether it's for club or country.

Years and years from now, younger generations will ask us about their incredible rivalry. They will ask about the most remarkable, inspiring and breathtaking time in the history of the sport when two superstars controlled the game in the palm of their hands and in turn, as we tell them all about it, we will also smile and reply with ultimate, reflective satisfaction, "we were there."