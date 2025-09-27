West Ham manager Graham Potter says his son made him aware of the viral face-swap memes. (0:31)

Graham Potter has been fired by West Ham United after the club's dismal start to the season with sources telling ESPN that Nuno Espirito Santo -- dismissed by Nottingham Forest earlier this month -- will replace the former Chelsea manager as the Hammers' boss.

Potter, 50, took charge of West Ham in January, replacing former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui, but was unable to oversee a change in fortune at the London Stadium.

West Ham have won just six of 25 games under Potter, losing 14, and they went into this weekend's Premier League fixture list one place above the bottom spot in nineteenth position after losing four of five games this season.

Having conceded 13 goals in five games so far, West Ham have the worst defensive record in the top flight and supporters have vented their anger at both Potter and the club hierarchy during recent games.

But with West Ham set to face Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Monday, the club board has decided to dismiss Potter, with Nuno expected to be confirmed as his successor ahead of the trip to Merseyside.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, West Ham confirmed the decision to part company with Potter.

"West Ham United can confirm that head coach Graham Potter has left the club," the statement said.

"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations, and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible.

"The club can confirm that assistant coach Bruno Saltor, first-team coaches Billy Reid and Narcis Pelach, lead goalkeeper coach Casper Ankergren, and goalkeeper coach Linus Kandolin have also left with immediate effect.

"The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is under way. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Former Wolves and FC Porto coach Nuno guided Forest to European qualification last season, but he was dismissed by club owner Evangelos Marinakis last month and replaced by former Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou at the City Ground.