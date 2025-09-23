Steve Nicol reacts to Michael Owen's claim that Harry Kane was "nuts" for joining Bayern Munich from Spurs. (1:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank would happily welcome Harry Kane back to Tottenham Hotspur, but does not expect the forward to leave Bayern Munich any time soon.

Kane is close to a century of goals for Bayern after another hat trick last Saturday for the Bundesliga champions.

However, German publication BILD on Monday reported Kane has a £56.7 million release clause which could be activated next summer.

- Kane: UCL 'suits me' better than Bundesliga

- Kane responds to Owen's 'nuts' dig for Spurs exit

- Frank: Bissouma still has future at Tottenham

ESPN has previously reported that a clause will be active in January 2026 allowing Kane to move clubs for €60 million (£52m).

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in a deal worth £100m in August 2023. As part of that agreement, Spurs have first option on the England captain but they would still need to either activate the clause or negotiate a price with Bayern.

"I didn't know there was a clause," Frank admitted. "He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player.

"I think there's a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.

Thomas Frank said he would welcome Harry Kane's return to Tottenham. Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

"Personally, I don't think he will do it right now if I'm honest. He'll probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well.

"He was top scorer last year, won the championship and he's doing fantastic now. I don't know what he's thinking. Myself, I'm a traveller, I like to travel, I like to explore things as well. He's been here for many years so why not enjoy the time at Bayern a little bit more?

"But he's welcome. If he wants to join us, he's more than welcome!"

Frank's immediate focus is Wednesday's visit of Doncaster in the Carabao Cup third round where Spurs youngsters aspiring to be the next Kane could get an opportunity.

Highly-rated attacker Luca Williams-Barnett has impressed this season and struck a hat trick for the under-21s in Friday's victory over Leicester.

Asked about the 16-year-old on Tuesday, Frank hinted at a potential place on the bench.

He added: "Of course he's trained with us, Luca, a few times. I get good info from the academy and from our transition coach Stuart [Lewis].

"So yeah, I'm well aware of Luca's talent and I like what I see. He's young, obviously, but his composure and technique and vision is very good.

"He's a player that we like a lot. Let's see tomorrow, but that could be an opportunity."

Information from PA was used in this report.