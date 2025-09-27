Open Extended Reactions

The United States will be without Diego Kochen at the FIFA Under-20 World Cup after Barcelona recalled the goalkeeper following an injury to Joan García.

Kochen, 19, arrived in Chile earlier this week as part of the U.S. U20 team that kicks off its campaign against New Caledonia in Rancagua on Monday.

The Miami-born stopper was due to be the No.1 at the tournament, but will no longer take part after being summoned back to Barcelona, who have been caught short in the goalkeeper department.

The U.S. announced Saturday that Gavin Beavers will take Kochen's place. Duran Ferree and Adam Beaudry are the other goalkeepers in the squad.

With Marc-André ter Stegen out for the foreseeable future, Kochen has been acting as Barça's third choice goalkeeper this season, behind García and Wojciech Szczęsny.

Diego Kochen has been recalled by Barcelona from the United States' squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup. Mateo Villalba/USSF/Getty Images

However, with García injuring his meniscus in Thursday's win at Real Oviedo and being sidelined for the next six weeks, Barça have been left with no obvious backup to Szczęsny.

Therefore, they have taken the decision to call Kochen back to the club ahead of Sunday's LaLiga game against Real Sociedad and Paris Saint-Germain's visit in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Kochen joined Barça in 2019 and, after progressing through the academy, has been alternating between the first team and the reserve team during the past two seasons.

He is yet to make a competitive appearance for the first team, but has appeared in a friendly, and signed a new contract until 2028 earlier this year.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino is known to be a fan and has previously called him up to training camps with the senior side, although he is yet to make his full international debut.

Speaking to ESPN last year, Kochen spoke about the possibility of breaking into Pochettino's squad for the World Cup next summer.

"It would be surreal, but I'm there for whatever the country needs," he said. "Whatever position it needs me in, I'll be there 100%.

"If it's the first goalkeeper in the 2026 World Cup, if it's the second, if it's the third, whatever they need me to be, I'll be there at 100%."