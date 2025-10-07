Nuno Espirito Santo speaks about his hopes to restore the connection between the West Ham squad and their fans. (0:39)

Marseille defender Nayef Aguerd has confirmed reports he was assaulted while waiting to take a flight to Morocco to join his national team.

According to local media, a man approached Aguerd in the VIP section of Marseille Provence airport on Monday wanting to take a selfie with the player and asking for his telephone number.

Security personnel had to intervene after the individual reportedly lost his temper and tried to hit Aguerd.

Aguerd, 29, boarded his flight to Rabat and wrote on Instagram: "I want to reassure everyone following the information circulating over the past few hours. I was indeed assaulted at Marignane airport while waiting for my flight to join the Moroccan national team.

Nayef Aguerd moved from West Ham to Marseille in the summer. Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

"Fortunately, it was more of a scare than anything else; everything was quickly resolved thanks to the intervention of security personnel and law enforcement.

"Everything is now in the hands of the police. I'm fine, and I'm now focused on what matters most to me: playing for OM and representing my country with pride at the next gathering.

"Thank you for all your messages of support and concern -- they truly touch me. Let's always remain calm and respectful. Life goes on."

Aguerd has scored one goal in four Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille since joining the French club in September on a permanent transfer from West Ham.

Morocco, who have already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, host Bahrain in Thursday's international friendly before taking on Congo in their final World Cup qualifier on Oct. 14 in Rabat.