The tightrope of Khalidball: India wobble against Singapore but stay alive in Asian Cup qualification

Ultimately, it was a game of two errors. As Singapore and India walked away from the National Stadium with the spoils shared, it was the visitors who had a few smiles on their faces, having gone down to ten men, but profiting from Rahim Ali's late equalizer.

On reflection though, India deserved to lose this game -- and that is what will concern Khalid Jamil the most when the rematch occurs in five days' time in Goa.

Jamil knew the poisoned chalice he was about to drink from when he took the job of Indian national football team coach. An Asian Cup qualification campaign that was already on its last legs could not afford any stumbles as India touched down in Singapore with a point from two games.

They now have two points from three, and the tightrope India are walking now has spikes added. The three remaining games will require three wins at a minimum, which seems a tall ask after what was on display in Singapore.

The tightrope that is Khalidball

The style of play that Jamil employed in the CAFA Nations Cup, in which India earned a creditable third place thanks to 'Khalidball' displayed its frailties against Gavin Lee's Singapore.

The remit to defend and cede possession walks a fine tightrope and can ill afford any mistakes. Unfortunately for Jamil, two of his best defenders let him down greatly. First, Sandesh Jhingan, with two absolute horrendous tackles (more on that later), and then Muhammed Uvais.

One of India's best weapons under Jamil thanks to his long throws, Uvais' defensive issues with dealing with a pacy winger came to the fore. A long diagonal to the excellent Shawal Anuar saw Uvais track neither ball nor man as he ran straight on, despite having been in an excellent position to cover the run and intercept or get a block in. Anuar collected with ease, and was fortunate to witness his poor touch turn into a perfect assist for Ikhsan Fandi, who got ahead of Jhingan to tuck the ball into the net.

A regulation long-ball forward, a defender forgetting the basics of defending and suddenly the flaws in Khalidball had the spotlight on them. One mistake and India's chances of winning go up in smoke, because with this style of play, multiple goals are going to be a rarity.

A scenario that became an impossibility when Jhingan decided to reveal that his jaw injury had taken some brain cells away as well.

Jhingan's brainfade costs India

For all of his perceived importance to this Indian side, Jamil has achieved his best results without Sandesh Jhingan on the pitch.

Even with a mask on, there was no confusing Jhingan's brand of high-risk, high-reward defending. Great when it comes off, decidedly not so when it doesn't. What his thought process was in deciding to go full steam with a sliding tackle, foot raised high in the opposition half's centre circle is a mystery. Ikhsan Fandi was in no danger of starting a counter-attack with a flick that deep, and there were defenders behind him to stave off any transition even if Jhingan missed out by remaining circumspect.

Ultimately, he was fortunate to escape with a yellow card. Two minutes into the second-half, Jhingan grabbed Fandi's face to prevent another counter -- again, deep in the opposition half, near the touchline. On a yellow card, this was stupidity, from someone who is one of the leaders in Jamil's team. Naturally, Jhingan saw red.

It was even more telling that after Jhingan went off, India barely missed him and even looked better going forward with ten men.

This is a group of players that have been instrumental in two managers getting sacked, and Jamil will have the same fate if he continues with them. AIFF

Sunil Chhetri needs to retire, again

For all his faults at missing chances, Irfan Yadwad proved a very creditable striker as India grabbed third at the CAFA Nations Cup earlier this year. His reward was to be left out entirely of the squad, to make way for Sunil Chhetri and Rahim Ali.

The style of play Jamil employs requires his strikers to be full of running, pressing and harrying for scraps -- for that is all that will emanate from a team with a defence-first approach and barely any creators on the field. Forty-one-year-old legs are not the answer. Even when Chhetri deigned to press, the triggers were uncoordinated, with Lallianzuala Chhangte and Liston Colaco failing to back him up, and Farukh Choudhary confusingly dropping back. Even a single broken link in the chain of press is enough for it to become utterly pointless, as it proved to be.

Jamil's braveness in team selection at the CAFA Nations Cup proved to be a misnomer, as he reverted to the big names as soon as India's clubs deemed the national team worthy of support once again. Chhetri ought to be nowhere near this team, and perhaps Jamil would have greater joy in picking Rahim Ali as his striker. It was his pressing that proved to be India's get-out-of-jail card, as he pounced on Jordan Emaviwe's backpass and closed down Izwan Mahbud in Singapore's goal, who had looked nervy all match.

Jamil brought this result upon himself

This is a group of players that have been instrumental in two managers getting sacked, and Jamil will have the same fate if he continues with them. If the aim was Khalidball, stick to what worked in Tajikistan -- defend and use your set-plays. India's choice to go short in some set-plays was baffling, and the absolute refusal to bother the opposition defence and goalkeeper -- who were there for the taking, were a combination of both Jamil's team selection and tactics.

If Jamil decides to stay true to himself and back Khalidball, the tightrope might get a bit safer in Goa, where India have it all to do.