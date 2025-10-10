Lucy Bronze explains how she played through a leg fracture to help England defend their Euros crown. (1:01)

Lucy Bronze could make her first appearance of the season in Chelsea's Women's Super League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Bronze has not played since England's Euro 2025 final win over Spain due to injury. The 33-year-old revealed after helping England defend their title that she had played the entirety of the tournament with a fractured tibia.

But Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor has confirmed both she and fellow Lionesses defender Niamh Charles will be available for the game.

Charles has been absent since picking up a knock against Aston Villa last month.

Bompastor said: "[Bronze] brings a lot of energy into the team. I think I've never had someone in my squad with her mentality, she's really tough.

"It's good to have these leaders back in the group. Really happy for them to be ready to play some minutes again."

Lucy Bronze struggled with a leg injury throughout England's victorious European Championship campaign this summer. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are top of the table but have drawn their last two games against Manchester United in the WSL and FC Twente in the Champions League.

This weekend they face a high-flying Spurs side who are third in the table with four wins to their name.

Bompastor said: "I think even from last season Tottenham always had a good team in possession of the ball.

"They are in good form, good dynamic, good results for them. It will be a good challenge for us to face them. We know what to expect, we will have to be at our best level if we want to perform and get a good result."

