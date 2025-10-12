Open Extended Reactions

Oliver Glasner has already steered Crystal Palace to their first-ever major trophy in his first 18 months in charge. Mike Morese/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Crystal Palace have had "early conversations" with manager Oliver Glasner about extending his contract, co-owner and chairman Steve Parish has revealed.

The highly-rated Austrian led Palace to their first major trophy with FA Cup success last year and has since won the Community Shield and enjoyed a strong start to the Premier League season.

His deal expires at the end of the campaign and Parish told talkSPORT: "We've had some early conversations. We would love to keep Oliver, we're building something. I think for Oliver it's about the conditions being right.

"It's about everything being in a way that he enjoys his work and he finds the conditions favourable to achieve.

"Oliver wants to win things. He makes no secret of that. That's what he's in football for.

"So if we can align those interests then hopefully we can make something happen."

Parish also said midfielder Adam Wharton was "focused" on the Eagles amid reports linking Manchester United with a move for the England international.

He said: "I think Adam at some point will want to play either in the Champions League with us, if we can make that happen, or probably with another club.

"He's an extraordinary talent. I think right now, and I can't speak for Adam, but I think he's focused on his time at Crystal Palace."