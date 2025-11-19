Open Extended Reactions

In case you're concerned that you are looking at this season's Barcelona home kit and need to schedule an urgent appointment with your optician, this is in fact the club's newly-released fourth alternate jersey.

Launched with the tagline "Football is Art," the new shirt shares many of the traditional hallmarks of a standard Barça home shirt. However, the blaugrana stripes have been reworked as a stylized salute to one particular match that took place 20 years ago and has gone down in modern footballing history as one the finest team performances ever produced.

We are of course talking about the 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the Clásico that took place at the Bernabéu on Nov. 19, 2005, when the Catalans crushed their rivals to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga.

While they didn't command the possession on the night, Frank Rijkaard's star-studded side (which included a young Lionel Messi) still managed to quell the home crowd with a phenomenal display of dynamic attacking football in which Ronaldinho emphatically sealed his place among his club's greatest players.

Samuel Eto'o opened the scoring before a virtuoso brace of near-identical goals from Ronaldinho completed the rout -- the second of which famously earned the iconic No. 10 a standing ovation from the home crowd, perhaps the rarest of commodities for a Barça player at the home of their bitter rivals.

The new Barça fourth kit has jagged stripes inspired by the jinking routes that Eto'o and Ronaldinho carved through the Madrid defense before scoring their goals that night, along. The respective minutes of the three strikes -- the 14th, 58th and the 77th -- are stamped inside the collar.

Eto'o ended the season as the club's top scorer, narrowly ahead of Ronaldinho in all competitions, but it was the Brazil star who won the Ballon d'Or just a few days after earning his Bernabéu ovation.

After using the Clásico result as a springboard, Barca finished 12 points clear of Madrid in the LaLiga title race before also winning the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal in Paris.