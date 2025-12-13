Lionel Messi statue unveiling in India marred by fan unrest

Shaka Hislop praises Lionel Messi for his contributions during Inter Miami's 3-1 victory vs. Vancouver Whitecaps to be crowned MLS Cup champions. (1:22)

Lionel Messi's "GOAT Tour" of India was marred by chaotic scenes on Saturday after fans threw ripped up seats and invaded the pitch during the Argentina star's brief appearance.

Messi's tour will see him travel from Kolkata to Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. However, it did not get off to a dream start as his appearance was reportedly cut short to just 20 minutes due to the violence.

The highlight of tour's opening day was meant to be the unveiling of a 70-foot Messi statue -- which is reported to be the largest statue of a footballer ever created.

Messim who was accompanied by teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, walked a short distance on the pitch and waved briefly towards the stands amid loud chants of "Messi, Messi," but fans soon realised that the footballer remained tightly cordoned off and was barely visible from large sections of the stadium.

Messi's appearnace ended before he could complete a full lap of the stadium, sparking violent scenes.

"Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi," a fan told ANI news agency. "Why did they call us then?

"We have got a ticket for 12,000 rupees ($130), but we were not even able to see his face."

Mamata Banerjee, the region's chief minister, has issued an apology to Messi and ordered a probe into the incident.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake stadium," Banerjee, who was on her way to the event when chaos broke out, posted on X.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," she added.

"I am constituting an enquiry committee... the committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future."