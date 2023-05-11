After nearly a month off, Scottie Scheffler is back.

Scheffler, who sits at No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, hasn't played in a PGA Tour event since the RBC Heritage. However, after an extended period of rest, the six-time winner is eager to get back on the course for this week's AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

"I'm just trying to gear up," Scheffler said. "This week is a good prep week for me. It's nice to be at home and get to play some tournament golf, and I'm excited to be here at the Nelson."

During his break, Scheffler stayed off his feet for the most part, taking time to recuperate after finishing tied for 10th at the Masters and tied for 11th at the RBC Heritage.

"I didn't do too much at home. I was just trying to relax and get a little practice in and pretty much just rest," Scheffler said. "I got pretty tired after the Masters, and that's pretty typical of a major. They kind of wear you down. It was good just to get a little mental rest."

With the Byron Nelson being played in Texas, this weekend gives Scheffler the chance to play in front of a home crowd of sorts. Scheffler moved to Dallas as a child and has been there ever since. He attended high school in the suburbs and went to the University of Texas, further strengthening his Lone Star State roots.

"Home weeks are always nice. It's good to get to sleep in my own bed and just spend some time at home," Scheffler said. "We've got a couple friends coming in this weekend, so get to hang out with everybody.

"I've got special memories playing this tournament. Definitely excited to be back."

Scheffler was savoring the time at home and hadn't even stepped onto the course until Wednesday, a move that goes against his typical routine ahead of a tournament.

"Usually I spend a lot of time at the course," Scheffler said. "It's good for me to be able to practice at my home course and get some work in kind of off property where there's not as much going on, and definitely nice to be able to go home every night."

Scheffler finished tied for 15th at 19-under 269 at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson. He will look to improve upon that mark as he warms up for the PGA Championship, which will be played next week at Oak Hill Country Club in Pittsford, N.Y.