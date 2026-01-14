How to watch 2026 PGA Sony Open on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The PGA Tour tees off its 2026 season this week with the Sony Open in Hawaii. A total of 120 golfers look to start off the campaign with a strong showing at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, including defending event champion Nick Taylor. The 37-year-old won last year's tournament in dramatic fashion, edging Nico Echavarria in a playoff for his fifth career PGA Tour victory.

The field will look to capture a piece of the $9.1 million purse, including a more than $1.6 million share for the winner. Jimmy Walker in 2014 and 2015 is the last golfer to win the Sony Open in back-to-back years.

Here are key facts about the 2026 season-opening event:

When is the Sony Open in Hawaii?

It runs Thursday to Sunday.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the ESPN streaming hub.

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Thursday, Jan. 15

Noon: First-round coverage begins with featured groups.

Friday, Jan. 16

Noon: Second-round coverage begins with featured groups.

Saturday, Jan. 17

12:15 p.m.: Third-round coverage begins with featured groups.

Sunday, Jan. 18

12:15 p.m.: Final-round coverage begins with featured groups.

Which top players will be playing in the event?

▪︎ Russell Henley

▪︎ J.J. Spaun

▪︎ Robert MacIntyre

▪︎ Ben Griffin

▪︎ Keegan Bradley

How can fans access more golf content from ESPN?

