LOS ANGELES -- It took the roar of the crowd for defending champion Matt Fitzpatrick to realize he had knocked in a hole-in-one at the par-3 15th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

The 28-year-old, who produced a shot for the ages to win his maiden major at Brookline a year ago, showed he still had magic in his hands when he delivered a shot straight onto the green at the Los Angeles Country Club.

The English golfer glanced away after the drive but fans were able to catch his attention as they cheered with approval while the ball slid into the hole seamlessly.

In the opening round, Frenchman Matthieu Pavon and American Sam Burns each recorded an ace on 15 as well.

Fitzpatrick is the first defending champion to make an ace at the U.S. Open, and this year marks only the second time in the tournament's history there have been three or more, joining the 1989 tournament at Oak Hill.

It was the burst of good fortune Fitzpatrick, who started on the back nine, needed after carding a 1-over 71 on Thursday.